Assam CM Inaugurates Swahid Smarak Honouring 860 Assam Agitation Martyrs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the Swahid Smarak, a memorial dedicated to the 860 people who lost their lives during the 1979-85 Assam Agitation against illegal immigration, at a solemn function in Guwahati.

The memorial was unveiled on Swahid Diwas, marking the death anniversary of the first martyr of the movement, Khargeswar Talukdar, a 22-year-old student who was killed on December 10, 1979.

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Sarma paid tribute to the martyrs and urged the people of Assam to safeguard their land and heritage. “On this day, we remember the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Assam Agitation. I appeal to all Assamese not to sell land to persons with suspicious antecedents, provide them jobs, or allow encroachment on our lands and religious sites,” he said. He also invited all citizens to visit the memorial to “remember the martyrs and the cause they laid down their lives for.”

The Assam Agitation began after the detection of a large number of illegal foreign names in the electoral rolls of the Mangaldai parliamentary constituency, amid fears that unchecked immigration from Bangladesh threatened the identity of indigenous Assamese people.

Led primarily by student organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the movement saw widespread participation across communities. Over six years, at least 855 people were killed in police action or by illegal settlers. The agitation concluded with the 1985 Assam Accord, which promised measures such as border fencing and detection and deportation of illegal immigrants.

Spread over 113 bighas, the Swahid Smarak features a 225-feet tall memorial tower, a hall showcasing the photographs and busts of the martyrs, water bodies, a cycle track, and other facilities.

The inaugural function was attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state ministers, MLAs, family members of martyrs, and other dignitaries.