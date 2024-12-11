Assam Accord Minister Condemns Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh, Stresses Border Security

Assam's Implementation of Assam Accord Minister, Atul Bora, on Tuesday voiced concern over the persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh and highlighted the need to address border issues effectively.

Speaking to the media, Bora, who is also the President of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), pointed out India’s significant role in Bangladesh's liberation and the importance of acknowledging its sacrifices.

"What our nation did for the freedom of Bangladesh, it should not be forgotten. It is unfortunate, the incidents happening in Bangladesh against the Hindus. Our senior official has visited Bangladesh, and I hope the issue will be resolved soon," Bora said.

Citing the Assam Movement’s origins in opposing Bangladeshi infiltration, he stressed the necessity of stopping infiltration and speeding up border fencing efforts. "We must stop infiltration. Border fencing works are ongoing," Bora added.

Reflecting on the Assam Accord signed in 1985, Bora criticized previous governments for their failure to implement its provisions. "After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the central government constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd) Biplab Sharma. The state government has decided to implement most of the committee's recommendations," Bora stated, assuring that both the state and central governments are determined to act on these recommendations.

He also accused the Congress of compromising border security for electoral gains. "Under the Modi government, the border is totally safe. Earlier, Congress had opened the border to strengthen their vote bank," Bora alleged.

The Assam government observed Swahid Divas (Martyrs Day) on Tuesday, paying homage to the 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement. A program was held at Swahid Smarak Park in Boragaon, attended by Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, and other dignitaries.

"Today, we honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Assam. The government is constructing a Swahid Smarak Udyan at Pachim Boragaon. The first phase is complete, and plans include an auditorium, light and sound system, and a cycle track. This project will be inaugurated next year," Bora announced.

He also mentioned various initiatives to support the families of martyrs. "On this holy occasion, I pay my tribute to the martyrs whose self-sacrifice will always inspire us," Bora said.