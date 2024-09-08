Assam CM Issues Directives to Ensure Smooth Conduct of ADRE 2024

In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 for Grade III and IV, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a meeting with all District Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) on Sunday.
During the meeting, CM Sarma emphasized the need for a seamless examination process and issued several directives to ensure its smooth conduct.
DCs have been instructed to implement measures that facilitate an efficient examination procedure and to personally inspect examination centers to guarantee that all necessary amenities are available.
Meanwhile, SPs are tasked with maintaining strict law and order around each examination center and actively monitoring social media to thwart any attempts by miscreants to undermine the examination’s integrity.
These steps are intended to uphold the smooth and fair administration of the upcoming examination.
Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister took to social platform ‘X’ and wrote, “The much awaited ADRE exams begin next Sunday. Ahead of the exams, I chaired a meeting with senior police officers, DCs and other team members to oversee the preparations. We have zero tolerance policy towards unfair practices and this will be implemented effectively.”
The ADRE exams for 2024 are scheduled for September 15th and 29th for Grade III posts, and October 27th for Grade IV posts. The ADRE admit card download link will become active on September 2nd, 2024, and we will update the link here as soon as it goes live.