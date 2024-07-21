Assam CM Issues Rare Thank-You Post to Jharkhand CM for Generous Flood Relief Donation

This act of kindness comes amid a backdrop of political tension. The appreciation from CM Sarma is notable given the previous political friction between the two leaders. Sarma, a BJP leader, had criticized Soren, the leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and part of the opposition INDIA bloc, especially during Soren’s recent legal troubles. Soren had been jailed in January over allegations of land scam and money laundering, but was released on bail in June.