Assam CM Issues Rare Thank-You Post to Jharkhand CM for Generous Flood Relief Donation

In an unexpected and rare thank you post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly expressed his gratitude on social media platform X to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his generous donation towards flood relief efforts.
On Sunday, Sarma announced that Soren had donated ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid those affected by the recent floods.
"Hon’ble CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren Ji has graciously offered ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people. On behalf of the people of Assam, I deeply appreciate the generosity of the kind-hearted people of Jharkhand and the Hon’ble Chief Minister," Sarma wrote in his X post.
The devastating floods in Assam have claimed at least 113 lives due to floods, landslides, lightning, and storms. Over 1.30 lakh people in 10 districts continue to be affected, and the floods have also resulted in the deaths of 215 animals, including 13 one-horned rhinos at Kaziranga National Park.
This act of kindness comes amid a backdrop of political tension. The appreciation from CM Sarma is notable given the previous political friction between the two leaders. Sarma, a BJP leader, had criticized Soren, the leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and part of the opposition INDIA bloc, especially during Soren’s recent legal troubles. Soren had been jailed in January over allegations of land scam and money laundering, but was released on bail in June.
The recent expression of gratitude from Sarma also comes in the wake of his statements regarding future political strategies. On July 16, Sarma had expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Jharkhand, asserting that the party’s “double-engine government” would bring change.
Soren, after his return as Chief Minister, has strengthened the JMM’s position, which secured three seats in the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand during the Lok Sabha elections. His return to power followed a floor test in the Jharkhand Assembly where he won with the support of 45 MLAs.