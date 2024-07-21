Jharkhand CM Donates Rs 2 Cr for Assam's Flood Relief

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, has generously offered Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to support those affected by the recent floods.
Expressing gratitude, the Chief Minister of Assam thanked the people of Jharkhand and CM Hemant Soren for their kind-hearted contribution. "On behalf of the people of Assam, I deeply appreciate the generosity of the kind-hearted people of Jharkhand and the Hon’ble Chief Minister," he tweeted on his official 'X' handle.
The flood situation in Assam has shown signs of improvement, with the number of affected individuals decreasing to 1,30,000 across 10 districts as of Saturday, July 20, according to an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The worst-hit district remains Nagaon, where over 72,000 people are still affected. Overall, 1.30 lakh people in 23 revenue circles and 423 villages are grappling with the flood’s impact. The death toll from floods, landslides, lightning, and storms has reached 113.