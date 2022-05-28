Assam CM Issues Show-cause Notice to Sanjay Kishan for Apologizing to ULFA-I

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued show-cause notice to Minister of Tea Tribes and Employment Sanjay Kishan for apologizing to proscribed terror outfit ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah.

The chief minister asked Minister Sanjay Kishan to reply as to why he had apologized to Paresh Baruah.

The proscribed terror outfit had issued a statement threatening Sanjay Kishan to boycott him earlier on May 16. The incident has sparked a row, with many concerned citizens raising questions about the minister’s gesture.

Sanjay Kishan, while participating in a government event in Nagaon asked by the reporters about the recent activities of the terror group ULFA-I. In response, the minister labelled Paresh Barua, the fugitive leader of the terror outfit as a liar. Taking offence, the group sent an email statement to the media, threatening to ban him in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts and demanded an apology within 24 hours.

Soon after the statement was issued by ULFA, the minister apologized to Paresh Baruah.

Extending apology the minister said, "I was attending Gunutsov in a school in Nagaon where a journalist asked me about Paresh Barua and I, being on a busy schedule, never said anything which would have hurt Paresh Barua. I just said that under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, if the youths of Assam work for the development of the state, I wanted to speak about their self-dependence and nothing else. If I have hurt Hon'ble Paresh Barua, I'm hurt too," said Sanjay Kishan, in a press conference.