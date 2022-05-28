Assam: Eight Businesses Gutted In Major Fire In Duliajan

A major fire broke out in Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday night.

The incident took place near the entrance to Kumud Nagar village in Duliajan late last night.

As many as eight business establishments were completely burnt down in the fire.

Locals believe the fire broke out from an electrical short-circuit, though the reason behind the fire has not been established yet.

Meanwhile, local police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the source of the fire.