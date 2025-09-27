Assam CM Joins Inauguration of BSNL Swadeshi 4G at Kalakshetra

India’s telecom landscape as BSNL officially rolls out its government-owned “Swadeshi 4G Network” across the country.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, where the event commenced with a tribute to renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma is scheduled to arrive at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra at 9:15 AM today to attend the inauguration of the Swadeshi 4G Mobile Networks. .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Swadeshi BSNL 4G network virtually, marking the formal nationwide launch.

The event was attended by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, IT Minister Keshab Mahanta, and several other distinguished personalities.

The initiative aims to enhance network connectivity across the country while promoting indigenous technology, offering users faster and more reliable 4G services.