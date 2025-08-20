BSNL’s Global Partnerships Make Jabalpur Key to India’s 5G and AI Future

India is today at a pivotal moment in its digital journey, where connectivity has become the key driver of economic growth, community empowerment, and expanded opportunities. In line with this vision, BSNL has launched a transformative initiative to create a future-ready telecom ecosystem. By partnering with global technology leaders Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, and Nokia, BSNL aims to upgrade India’s telecom capabilities while equipping the country’s youth with cutting-edge, future-ready skills.

The four companies have come together to set up training centres at BSNL’s premier institute, the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. This initiative is a significant step toward establishing the national Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre (TIRTC), envisioned as a global centre of excellence for advanced communications, 5G, 6G, AI, and cybersecurity training.

Ericsson will establish a 5G Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT, providing hands-on training supported by world-class online modules. This will allow students to gain exposure to global best practices while leveraging BSNL’s robust telecom infrastructure. Qualcomm will focus on advanced 5G and AI courses, offering internships and sponsoring training for the first 100 students, enhancing employability and creating pathways to careers in high-demand technology sectors.

Cisco will extend its renowned Networking Academy to make quality training in networking and cybersecurity accessible to learners nationwide. By partnering with non-profit institutions, Cisco aims to provide industry-relevant skills to students across India, regardless of their location. Nokia will set up a 5G and AI-ML Lab, offering training in core networks and emerging telecom applications, with joint certification from Nokia and BSNL to boost graduates’ industry credibility.

The curriculum, ranging from intensive two-week modules to comprehensive 84-hour programs, is tailored for students, working professionals, and public sector employees. Beyond skill development, the initiative will promote product innovation, prototyping, and telecom entrepreneurship, empowering learners to become creators, not just consumers, of technology.

Local economies, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, are expected to benefit from increased employment opportunities, while India gains a workforce ready to compete globally. For consumers, the initiative promises improved connectivity, innovative telecom solutions, and faster deployment of next-generation services.

From local to global, India is set not just to “Make in India” but to make for the world, with Jabalpur at the heart of this transformation. Building on initiatives like Digital India, Skill India, Make in India, and Startup India, this collaboration positions the country as a global hub for telecom innovation and expertise. It also reinforces Aatmanirbhar Bharat, highlighted by BSNL’s remarkable turnaround, achieving consecutive quarterly net profits after 18 years on its path to sustained profitability.

India’s strides in expanding affordable broadband, enabling digital payments through UPI, and leveraging technology for governance have become global case studies. The next wave of digital growth, driven by 5G, AI, IoT, and cybersecurity, will see India not as a bystander, but as a leader setting global benchmarks and driving innovation.

