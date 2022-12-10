Assam CM Launches 19 Projects Worth Rs 425 Crores in Biswanath

As part of the Assam Government’s ongoing ‘A Fortnight for Development’, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones to 19 projects worth Rs 425 crores in the state’s Biswanath district on Saturday.
Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stones for 12 new development projects under Biswanath, Gohpur and Sootea legislative assembly constituencies and 19 new projects worth in Behali legislative assembly constituency.
The new projects under Sootea LAC are:
· Erosion prevention and reconstruction of affected areas on left bank of Solengi River; Cost: Rs 24.49 crores
· Dikrai Wholesale Market development; Cost: Rs 2.99 crores
· Assam Distribution System Enhancement and Loss Reduction project at Tupia; Cost: Rs 8.8536 crores
The new projects under Gohpur LAC are:
· 5-km road from NH 15 to Pahukata at a cost of Rs 5.89 crores
· 5-km road from NH 15 to Amdoiguri at a cost of Rs 5.90 crores
The new projects under Biswanath LAC are:
· Integrated DC office complex at a cost of Rs 50 crores
· Circuit House at a cost of Rs 11 crores
· Sports Complex at a cost of Rs 50 crores
Meanwhile, the chief minister also laid foundation stones for:
· Protection from erosion by Brahmaputra in Batiamari and neighbouring areas; Cost: Rs 13.32 crores
· Behali Indoor Stadium with swimming pool; Cost: Rs 12.64 crores
· Morangaon-Nasbor road; Cost: Rs 10.45 crores
· Development of Behali Polytechnic and ITI; Cost: Rs 5.03 crores
· Assam Distribution System Enhancement and Loss Reduction project at Jinjia; Cost: Rs 10.9468 crores
On the other hand, CM Sarma also inaugurated Sadbhavana Project worth Rs 1.46 crores and an auditorium in Behali Block office premises built at a cost of Rs 1.65 crores.
It may be mentioned that ‘A Fortnight for Development’ is being observed from December 5 to be continued till December 18 during which several developmental projects will begin across the state.