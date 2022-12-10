Assam CM Launches 19 Projects Worth Rs 425 Crores in Biswanath

As part of the Assam Government’s ongoing ‘A Fortnight for Development’, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones to 19 projects worth Rs 425 crores in the state’s Biswanath district on Saturday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stones for 12 new development projects under Biswanath, Gohpur and Sootea legislative assembly constituencies and 19 new projects worth in Behali legislative assembly constituency.

The new projects under Sootea LAC are:

· Erosion prevention and reconstruction of affected areas on left bank of Solengi River; Cost: Rs 24.49 crores

· Dikrai Wholesale Market development; Cost: Rs 2.99 crores

· Assam Distribution System Enhancement and Loss Reduction project at Tupia; Cost: Rs 8.8536 crores

The new projects under Gohpur LAC are:

· 5-km road from NH 15 to Pahukata at a cost of Rs 5.89 crores

· 5-km road from NH 15 to Amdoiguri at a cost of Rs 5.90 crores

The new projects under Biswanath LAC are:

· Integrated DC office complex at a cost of Rs 50 crores

· Circuit House at a cost of Rs 11 crores

· Sports Complex at a cost of Rs 50 crores