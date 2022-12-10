Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Likely to be Next CM of Himachal Pradesh: Reports

After winning the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, the Congress high command on Saturday approved the name of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the next Chief Minister of the state.

According to reports, the new CM is likely to take oath on December 11.

The congress high command was quoted by ANI saying, “His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders.”

Meanwhile, Sukhu said, “I am not yet aware if the decision of the High Command. I am going to the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting which will happen at 5 pm.”

The meeting is still going on and the name of new CM will be announced soon.

Moreover, Mukesh Agnihotri is likely to become the Deputy Chief Minister and former CM’s son Bikmaditya Singh to be Cabinet Minister.

The Congress party won 40 seats in the 68-seat assembly in the state election on December 8.