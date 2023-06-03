Assam: CM Launches 4-Year Degree Programme in Colleges & Varsities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 in all State Universities and colleges on Saturday.
Assam is one of the first states across the country to implement NEP 2020.
With the launching of the NEP, all Higher education institutions across the state will be offering a 4-year UG programme.
The chief minister in a tweet said, “Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji had envisaged the National Education Policy 2020 to facilitate the requirements for a Viksit Bharat.”
“To achieve that goal and create multiple pathways to learning, Assam has today launched four-year degree programme in colleges and universities,” he added.
The courses are based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to revolutionize the Indian education system.
The GU-FYUGP program will be implemented on the University campus and all affiliated colleges of Gauhati University.
To ensure the successful implementation of the new program, the university has already discussed the matter and received approval from various committees and forums. The Academic Council under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University, also approved the syllabi for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP).
The Regulations of FYUGP of Gauhati University, in line with NEP 2020, provide options for multiple entries/exits, including a Certificate or a Diploma or Degree with or without a Major or a Degree (Honours) or a Degree (Honours) with Research at various levels in all affiliated colleges under Gauhati University and at the university campus itself.