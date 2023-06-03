World Leaders Condole Loss of Lives in Odisha Train Tragedy

Condolences poured in from across the world for the victims of the tragic train accident in Odisha.
World leaders including President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Taiwan President Tsai-Ing Wen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, American envoy to India Eric Garcetti, Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Russain President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky among others condoled the loss of lives in the train tragedy.
Notably, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on an adjacent track. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.
The horrific train accident on Friday night claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and left over 900 injured.