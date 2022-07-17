Assam CM Launches Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme

Sarma said, “I am delighted to launch the Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme (CMIPP) by planting a sapling at Janata Bhawan. CMIPP will run from July 17 to August 15 by the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department covering more than 80,000 institutional campuses under the Government of Assam.”

He said, “Under the programme, at least 75 saplings coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotav should be planted in every government office and transform the CMIPP into Amrit Briksha Mahotsav.”

Meanwhile, Sarma ordered the officials of the education, health and home departments to gear up and take initiative to monitor the plantation programme. The chief minister also said that ministers and MLAs have to upload their photos of planting saplings in the online portal.