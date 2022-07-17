Assam CM Launches Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme (CMIPP) at the Janata Bhawan in state capital Dispur on Sunday.
The CMIPP was kick started by the chief minister by planting a tree sapling at the Janata Bhawan. The programme was launched in the presence of several ministers and department officials.
Addressing the gathering at the occasion, CM Sarma said that the progrrame will continue till August 15 and an online survey will be conducted to monitor the number of tree saplings planted in the state.
Sarma said, “I am delighted to launch the Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme (CMIPP) by planting a sapling at Janata Bhawan. CMIPP will run from July 17 to August 15 by the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department covering more than 80,000 institutional campuses under the Government of Assam.”
He said, “Under the programme, at least 75 saplings coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotav should be planted in every government office and transform the CMIPP into Amrit Briksha Mahotsav.”
Meanwhile, Sarma ordered the officials of the education, health and home departments to gear up and take initiative to monitor the plantation programme. The chief minister also said that ministers and MLAs have to upload their photos of planting saplings in the online portal.