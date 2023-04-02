Assam CM Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 300 Cr in Udalguri

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 300 crores in the state’s Udalguri district on Sunday.
The chief minister laid the foundation stones of an Ekalavya school and new Police Outpost.
Sharing details of the initiatives, Assam Chief Minister Office (CMO) took to Twitter and said, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa launched several development initiatives for the people of Bhergaon in Udalguri district. Foundation stone for an Ekalavya school & new Police Outpost Rs 20 cr for new college, Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with 'Divyang people', specially-abled in Dimakuchi area of Udalguri. CM Sarma also instructed the District Collector to provide the Divyang people with all the necessary help.stadium & modernisation of school Upgrading 35 km of connecting roads."
He also unveiled a statue of Asom Gaurav Kalpana Gaurav, a social reformer at Rowta. Kalpana Boro had dedicated her life serving the society, especially for the welfare of children. Her contribution to strengthening the Anganwadi network shall always be remembered.
He also laid foundation stones for a new mini stadium, Model Tea Garden School, elephant watch tower, handloom cluster and Jagannath Community Hall & Training Centre for our tea garden workers. He laid foundation stone for Nanaikhuti Multi-village Public Water Supply Project worth Rs 178.53 crores under Jal Jeevan Mission in Dimakuchi.