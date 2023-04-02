Assam CM Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 300 Cr in Udalguri

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 300 crores in the state’s Udalguri district on Sunday.

The chief minister laid the foundation stones of an Ekalavya school and new Police Outpost.

Sharing details of the initiatives, Assam Chief Minister Office (CMO) took to Twitter and said, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa launched several development initiatives for the people of Bhergaon in Udalguri district. Foundation stone for an Ekalavya school & new Police Outpost Rs 20 cr for new college, Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with 'Divyang people', specially-abled in Dimakuchi area of Udalguri. CM Sarma also instructed the District Collector to provide the Divyang people with all the necessary help.stadium & modernisation of school Upgrading 35 km of connecting roads."