Assam CM Launches Financial Aid Scheme for Udasin Bhakats of Satras

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday officially launched a special financial assistance scheme for the state-recognised Udasin Bhakats of Assam’s satras at the Lok Sewa Bhawan conference hall.

The scheme, introduced by the Assam government in the New Year, is the first of its kind and aims to support the spiritual backbone of Assam’s society and cultural life.

Under this initiative, each eligible devotee will receive Rs1,500 per month, credited directly to their bank accounts on the 10th of every month. A total of 620 devotees across the state will benefit from the program, including 10 from Barpeta, 54 from Jorhat, 474 from Majuli, and 15 from Kamrup (Metro).

The Satra Commission, following decisions made in the previous state assembly session, has been given the authority to manage financial assistance to the satras and provide funds as required.

The commission also acts as the authority to address encroachments on satra land and can approve the eviction of illegal occupants.

Assam currently faces encroachment issues on 15,288 bighas of satra land, with 7,138 bighas affected in Barpeta alone. The government’s initiative is expected to provide much-needed support to devotees while strengthening the management and protection of satra properties across the state.

Chief Minister Sarma said the scheme reflects the government’s commitment to preserving Assam’s spiritual and cultural heritage while providing practical assistance to those who dedicate their lives to the satras.

