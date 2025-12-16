Assam Launches Artist Health Scheme to Provide Healthcare Coverage

Guwahati witnessed the launch of the Artist Health Scheme portal at the Aideo Cinema Hall today. The initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Cultural Affairs in collaboration with the Assam State Film Corporation, aims to provide social security and healthcare coverage for artists across the state.

Advertisment

The inaugural function was graced by Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Additional Chief Secretary Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarty, Assam State Film Corporation Chairman Simanta Shekhar, and Vice-Chairman Dr. Alekhy Baruah.

Through this scheme, artists will receive financial assistance for medical expenses, ensuring greater social protection. Special priority will be given to artists who have received national or international recognition and awards for their contribution to the arts.

Applications for the scheme can be submitted online via www.arhi.cloud from 16th December to 7th January.

For artist aged 18 to 28 years, the scheme offers a coverage of Rupees 3 lakh, those in the 29 to 40 years bracket are also entitled to 3 lakh coverage.

The plan provides 4 lakh coverage for individuals between 41 and 50 years, and 5 lakh for those in the 51 to 60 years range and artists aged 61 to 70 years receive the highest coverage of 6 lakh.

Also Read: Centre Disburses ₹3,200 Crore Crop Insurance Claims to 30 Lakh Farmers Under PMFBY