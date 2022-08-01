Assam CM Launches Mission Bhumiputra Portal

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Mission Bhumiputra Portal at the Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. The Mission Bhumiputra Scheme sets to provide digitalized caste certificate to the students within one month of applying.

The CM also announced not to question about the nationality of the indigenous people while applying for the caste certificate.

Another reason behind the scheme was the ongoing protest by the Gorkha’s demanding the tag of indigenous to end racism against them.

“The Mission Bhumiputra Scheme is a mission based scheme which sets to simplify the process of providing caste certificates, The Scheduled Caste Student Union expressed their fear of issuing fake certificates,” said CM Sarma.

In the launching event, the chief minister said that the scheme seemed hopeful to decrease the process of bribing while applying for caste certificates, says it has been a major issue since ages.

While from the next year students of class 8 and above can apply for caste certificates, the District Commissioner will send the forms to the Educational institutions. However the forms will be available in the digilocker under the IT Act,2000 in 2017 with digitally signed by the respective Deputy Commissioners, who will be assisted by official bodies of different castes in the identifying process.

The CM said that new land possessing act for tribes will be out on 2nd October, 2022.

The new act restricts a tribal person to posses more than 50 Bighas of land and in case of eviction from the government land, the government will provide compensation to the person or the family.

However, the rules of providing EWS certificates will ease up in the future.