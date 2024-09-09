Assam CM Launches New Initiatives To Revolutionize Public Service Delivery

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday unveiled several key initiatives aimed at enhancing public service delivery in the state.
The launch event, held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, saw the introduction of the Escalation Matrix, e-Chitha, Land Valuation Certificate, and the Community Response Portal of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The Escalation Matrix will streamline the resolution process under the Assam Right to Public Services (ARTPS) Act by setting strict timelines for addressing various issues. The e-Chitha platform, accessible through the Sewa Setu portal, allows buyers to review the ownership history of any land in Assam, making land transactions more transparent. The Land Valuation Certificate will enable buyers and sellers to obtain accurate land valuation data, further simplifying the buying and selling process.
Additionally, the Community Response Portal of ASDMA will facilitate a coordinated disaster response, enabling NGOs, volunteers, and government agencies to assist victims more effectively during emergencies.
During the event, which also included a workshop on the upcoming Mission Basundhara 3.0, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the transformative impact these services would have on public service delivery in Assam.
Mission Basundhara 3.0 to Launch on October 2
The Chief Minister emphasized that Mission Basundhara 3.0, set to launch on October 2, 2024, will build on the success of its predecessors, Missions Basundhara 1.0 and 2.0, which provided land rights to many landless indigenous people in Assam.
"Mission Basundhara 1.0 and 2.0 benefitted over eight lakh and two lakh people, respectively. Together, these initiatives ensured land rights for 84% of indigenous people, as well as members of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the state," Sarma said.
He added that Mission Basundhara 3.0 would address cases where land settlement offers were not finalized in the previous phases. Notably, beneficiaries must have lived on the land for three generations to be eligible, although exceptions will be made for communities such as tea tribes, Adivasis, Gorkhas, and six ethnic groups. These groups will be classified as "protected classes" and will not require evidence of a three-generation legacy to receive land pattas under the scheme.
Land Rights and Education to be Prioritized in Mission Basundhara 3.0
Mission Basundhara 3.0 will prioritize land claims for educational institutions such as colleges and universities. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that beneficiaries who were unable to regularize their land rights in Mission Basundhara 2.0 due to high premium costs will now be allowed to do so at reduced rates in urban areas. However, any land sold in the future will require the beneficiary to pay the unrealized premium from the sale proceeds.
“This initiative will help secure land rights for the indigenous people of Assam,” Sarma stated.
Flood Preparedness and Commendations
During the event, the Chief Minister also recognized the outstanding performance of districts and departments in flood preparedness through the Flood Preparedness Score Cards (FPSC). Morigaon and Nalbari districts secured the top spot, with Cachar district coming second, and Golaghat and Majuli districts tying for third. Among government departments, the Women and Child Development Department was ranked first, followed by the Water Resources, Education, and PWD Roads departments. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) secured third place.
CM Sarma congratulated the awardees, highlighting the importance of their efforts in mitigating the effects of floods and easing the suffering of the affected people.
With these new initiatives, the Assam government continues to focus on improving transparency, land rights, and disaster response for the benefit of its citizens.