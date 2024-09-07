Assam CM Outlines Measures Against Unregulated Deposit Scams

With a surge in online trading frauds and unregulated deposit scams in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a press conference on Saturday, detailing the state's response to these growing issues.
Assam Police have reported no major complications in their ongoing investigations but have sought assistance from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to bolster their efforts.
Chief Minister Sarma outlined the steps being taken, stating, "We have already decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to oversee the entire case."
He further clarified, "The CID will manage high-profile cases, while district police will handle smaller cases. The overall investigation will be coordinated with the Income Tax Department and ED."
The Assam Government is prepared to escalate the case to the CBI if necessary following initial investigations.
Should the case prove too complex, it may be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sarma noted, "After one or two months, if we find the case is too complicated for us, we will hand it over to the CBI."
In response to queries about the absconding Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah—who are alleged to be involved alongside Bishal Phukan in defrauding individuals—the Chief Minister assured, "Assam Police will catch up. Someone has gone out with Rs 10 lakh in hand. Will contact the police to surrender once the money runs out."
The investigation continues with a robust and coordinated approach to ensure justice is served effectively.