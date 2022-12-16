Assam CM Launches Projects Worth Rs 1,031 Crores in Lakhimpur

As part of the Assam Government’s ‘A Fortnight for Development’ initiative, state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 13 projects worth Rs 1,031.68 crores in Lakhimpur district on Friday.

Some of the development projects are:

1. North Lakhimpur-Ghunasuti road and bridge over Subansiri river along the road

2. Redevelopment of local slum and construction of Harijan Colony in ward no. 13 of North Lakhimpur town

3. Sub-road (By-pass) from Pahumra Miri to Charimaria on NH-15

4. Matmara road from Khajua Tinali to Dhakuakhana

5. Road to Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital (3 km section of Rangajan road from Chowkham Tinali to Lakhimpur Railway Station and Lakhimpur Medical College)

6. 161.24-m RCC bridge over Kakai river on Chiajuli-Lilabari road

7. Road connecting Lilabari to Seajuli

CM Sarma also launched a special immunisation drive 2.0 at Ghunasuti in Lakhimpur under which every child will be vaccinated and pregnant women will receive TD vaccine. On the occasion, the chief minister urged all mothers to vaccinate their children.

Addressing a public meeting at the Jonki Panoi Khetra, he said, “The upcoming bridge over Subansiri River at Ghunasuti will fulfill the long-pending aspirations of people of the district. The construction work of the bridge which will be built at a cost of Rs 383 will be completed by 2026.”

“The NHPC will bear an amount of Rs 190 crores for the protection of the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project. I would like to thank the NHPC for the help,” the chief minister further said.