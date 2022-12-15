Assam CM Launches Projects Worth Rs 8.53 Crores in Jorhat

As part of the ongoing ‘A Fortnight for Development’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones to several projects worth Rs 8.53 crores in Jorhat district on Thursday.

The various projects launched are:

1. Lachit Maidam and Cultural Project

2. Jorhat-Komarbondha road

3. Rly flyover at Komarbondha

4. Integrated DC office

5. Dist Sports Complex

6. Bapuji Mini stadium – Mariani

7. Assam Women University - Teok Campus

8. Cultural Complex to be named after Gomdhar Konwar

9. Research Initiatives to upgrade 3 ITIs

10. Memorial park at Jorhat Central Jail complex

11. 3 APDCL sub-stations

12. Silk College - Titabor

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the Bhumi Pujan for the Rs 149.83 crores project to develop the maidam of national hero Lachit Barphukan at Gohaigaon as part of the legend's 400th birth anniversary.

The Assam chief minister also said that 42 bighas of land have been acquired for the project that will include the establishment of a 125-foot bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan, a museum, an auditorium, residential arena, water body and an approach road among other facilities.

The second phase of the initiative will be rolled out from January 5.