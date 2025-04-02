Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone for Co-District Commissioner’s Office in Naduar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for Naduar constituency’s first-ever Co-District Commissioner’s office on Wednesday. The modern four-storey building, including the ground floor, will be constructed for Rs 20 crore.

Advertisment

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma emphasized the significance of co-districts, a Cabinet-backed initiative aimed at streamlining governance in Assam. “The creation of sub-districts has brought immense administrative benefits to the people of Assam. Naduar will now experience the same ease and efficiency in governance as that of cities,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced a major infrastructure boost for the region, unveiling plans for a 20-km road project under the Assam Mala scheme. The new road, connecting Itakhula to Sotiya Diplonga via Tiwaripal, fulfills a long-standing demand by local legislator Padma Hazarika. Additionally, an RCC bridge over the Ghiloridari tributary in Panpur Road, Biswanath, will be constructed at Rs 7 crore.

Responding to public requests, Sarma hinted at the establishment of a college in Sariduar and the construction of stadiums in Tupiya, Sariduar, and Jamuguri—marking a shift from the norm of limiting stadiums to constituencies.

To ease the financial burden on citizens, the state government will now offer lentils, salt, and sugar at subsidized rates alongside free rice under the ration card scheme.

Sharing updates on social media, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) wrote on ‘X’: “HCM Dr. @himantabiswa performed the Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the office building of the Co-District Commissioner in Naduar. The new office building will be a state-of-the-art, four-storey structure, including the ground floor. HCM highlighted that the creation of Co-Districts, as approved by the Assam Cabinet, has had a profound impact on the administrative system, marking a significant and unprecedented enhancement to Assam's governance framework."