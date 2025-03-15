Gaurav Gogoi Accuses CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of ‘Misusing’ Assam Police

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised serious allegations against the Assam government, accusing it of misusing law enforcement agencies for political purposes.

Gaurav Gogoi's accusations stem from the arrest of Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh earlier today. Upon visiting Singh's residence, Gogoi claimed to have witnessed Singh being "brutally dragged away" and denied the opportunity to communicate with him.

The timing of the arrest coincided with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam for the inauguration of the police academy in Dergaon. Gogoi questioned whether Shah was aware of the alleged misuse of the police force under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration.

Further allegations by Gogoi include an incident where BJP affiliates allegedly assaulted two Assam constables in broad daylight without facing subsequent arrest in Rupahi. He accused Chief Minister Sarma of compelling state police to engage in illegal activities that conflict with legal standards and High Court directives, thereby tarnishing the records of police officers due to political motivations.

Gogoi questioned, “Home Minister Amit Shah is in Assam inaugurating a police academy. I want to ask him if he is aware of the misuse of police under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Is Home Minister Amit Shah aware that BJP thugs brutally beat up two Assam constables in broad daylight a few days ago, and yet they have not been arrested.”

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is forcing the state police to adopt illegal activities which are in conflict with the law and the High Court. The track record of police officers are being spoilt by the political motivations of Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he added.