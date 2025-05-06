Assam CM Levels Explosive Allegations Against Gaurav Gogoi, Seeks Clarification from RaGa

In a sensational press briefing on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a volley of serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of having connections with Pakistan and engaging in questionable activities during his time in Delhi.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma claimed that Gaurav Gogoi had spent 15 days in Pakistan and that his family had made at least 19 trips between India and Pakistan. “He has even been seen meeting with the Pakistani military,” Sarma alleged. He further claimed that while working in Delhi, Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Gogoi was receiving a salary from Pakistan.

The Chief Minister went on to allege that Gogoi had surrendered his child's passport, hinting at a deeper link. “He took around 90 boys and girls to the Pakistan Embassy for radicalisation. We have recorded statements from some of them, who said they were taken under the false pretext of visiting a different embassy,” said Sarma adding, “Later, as an MP, Gogoi even raised pro-Pakistani questions in Parliament. If Sukur Ali can be arrested for similar reasons, why not Gaurav Gogoi? If the evidence is strong, there will be no compromise when it comes to Pakistan.”

Sarma demanded that Rahul Gandhi clarify the party’s stand on the matter and announced that he would personally raise the issue with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. He also claimed that Gogoi’s wife allegedly has ties with the Pakistani military. “I expect to receive related documents by September 10. Once I do, I will hand them over to the Prime Minister and to Mr. Kharge,” the Chief Minister said.

In another startling revelation, CM Sarma alleged that Gogoi, during a visit to Israel he had claimed before the Israeli embassy that he had lost his passport, saying, “Had we retrieved that passport, more secrets would have come to light. He had visited Palestine once, and during his journey, he had reported to the Israeli embassy,” He added that the Congress MP had also spent seven days in Nepal and might have travelled to other undisclosed destinations.

Reflecting on Gogoi’s family legacy, Sarma remarked, “If his children come to know that their grandfather was Tarun Gogoi, and yet their father surrendered their passports, they will be deeply hurt.”

Concluding his address, CM Sarma said these revelations were only the beginning. “More facts will emerge once the documents are verified. This is far from over,” he stated.

