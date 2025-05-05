"Have Proof His Kids Aren’t Indian Citizens": Assam CM Escalates Attack On Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday intensified his attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, raising a series of explosive allegations including an alleged visit to Pakistan, the citizenship status of Gogoi’s family, and supposed financial links to a Pakistan-based NGO.Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma alleged that Gogoi had traveled to Pakistan for 15 days and questioned the intent behind the visit, calling the neighbouring country “a terrorist adda” with “no tourist spots like Kaziranga or Manas.” He claimed that the Assam government, along with the state’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), is already probing the matter, asserting that action could be taken against Gogoi just as it had been taken against others who spoke in support of Pakistan.

“Gaurav Gogoi is not God. He is a criminal in my eyes. If we can arrest people for supporting Pakistan, then we can take action against him too. He must answer whether he went to Pakistan, what he did there for 15 days, and why his wife has traveled there 19 times,” said the Chief Minister. He further alleged that Gogoi’s wife may be receiving a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO despite living and working in India and questioned whether Gogoi consulted his children before allegedly changing their citizenship.

The Chief Minister also claimed to have “evidence” that Gogoi’s children are not Indian citizens and questioned why a Pakistan-based organisation would be paying for work conducted in India. He maintained that he would find out the truth, even if Gogoi refused to answer the questions publicly.

In response to these allegations, Gaurav Gogoi hit back, accusing CM Sarma of resorting to personal attacks to divert attention from the real issues plaguing the state. Speaking to the media, Gogoi said the Chief Minister’s obsession with his family was misplaced, adding that his own focus remained firmly on the welfare of Assam’s children. He highlighted growing school dropout rates, increasing instances of child labour, and the deteriorating condition of government schools across the state.

“The Chief Minister is concerned with my children. That is his choice. I am concerned with the children of Assam. Children are being pushed into labour and even slavery. Government schools are in shambles. These are the issues that deserve urgent attention,” Gogoi said.

Earlier in the week, CM Sarma had publicly questioned the Congress MP on social media, demanding answers regarding his alleged Pakistan visit and his family's citizenship status. He also posed inquiries about whether Gogoi’s wife was drawing a salary from a Pakistan-linked NGO while residing in India.