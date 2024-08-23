Assam CM Links Spike in Crime Against Women to Lok Sabha Polls

It may be mentioned that, a minor girl returning home from tuition was raped in Dhing on Thursday. Having committed the crime, the assailants left her in the forest in a state of shock. She lay there without any clothing for around an hour before being rescued. When locals spotted her lying in the woods, they reported the matter to the local police. The police arrived at the scene and recovered her and rushed her to Dhing FRU. However, looking at her condition, she was soon referred to Nagaon.

Meanwhile, chaotic scenes were being witnessed in Dhing town on Friday as thousands of women staged demonstrations demanding justice for the victim in the rape case. Women from various communities and organizations came together to voice their outrage and demand swift action against the accused.