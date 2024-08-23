Assam CM Links Spike in Crime Against Women to Lok Sabha Polls

A group of people associated with these kinds of heinous crimes informed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the minor rape case in Nagaon's Dhing.
CM Sarma's statement comes while replying to queries by media persons in Hailakandi on Friday. He highlighted that these incidents spiked after the Lok Sabha elections and that a section of people have been encouraged for this.
He said, "Following the Lok Sabha elections, 22 such incidents occurred in Assam and today’s incident makes it 23. Some special people are associated with these acts. After the elections, these people have been encouraged, therefore such incidents have spiked up. We will take the toughest possible actions. I have also sent the Assam DGP and cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika to review the situation in Dhing."
"I have always been reiterating that in lower and middle Assam, our indigenous people have always been residing in fear and under threat. We need to be sensitive about how people stay in these areas and safeguard their rights," he added.
It may be mentioned that, a minor girl returning home from tuition was raped in Dhing on Thursday. Having committed the crime, the assailants left her in the forest in a state of shock. She lay there without any clothing for around an hour before being rescued. When locals spotted her lying in the woods, they reported the matter to the local police. The police arrived at the scene and recovered her and rushed her to Dhing FRU. However, looking at her condition, she was soon referred to Nagaon.
Meanwhile, chaotic scenes were being witnessed in Dhing town on Friday as thousands of women staged demonstrations demanding justice for the victim in the rape case. Women from various communities and organizations came together to voice their outrage and demand swift action against the accused.