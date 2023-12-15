Assam CM Meets IB and NIA Chiefs Amid Rising Security Concerns in State

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday held a crucial meeting with two heads of security agencies in New Delhi.
The chief minister today met Tapan Kumar Deka, Director, Intelligence Bureau of India (IB) and Dinkar Gupta Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the Assam House.
According to sources, the meeting takes on added significance following back to back grenade blasts in the state.
Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “I had a brief conversation with the NIA director general concerning a Rohingya incursion into Assam via the border states of Tripura. We previously handed over a case to the NIA, and as a result, the NIA raided 44 locations and arrested numerous people in connection with the subject. Dinkar Gupta, the Director General of the NIA, briefed me on this today. IB Director Tapan Deka is from Assam, thus I only had a cordial meeting with him today.”
In reference to the recent grenade blasts in the state, the chief minister stated that they have knowledge about specific ULFA-I militants entering Assam with grenades, and that a few of them had surrendered before the police and placed the grenades.
“Paresh Baruah should understand that such incidents would neither help nor benefit anyone, but will instead hinder Assam's growth. Two or three grenades will not make Assam a sovereign or independent. However, this will undoubtedly have an influence on the state. There is a new environment in the state of Assam, investments have begun to flow, and such grenade blasts would only stall progress. Who blows up their own motherland? If someone has a grudge against another person, let it go; it is a distinct issue. It makes no difference to us. But how would such activities affect Assam?” the chief minister added.
The chief minister stressed on the matter of dialogue with ULFA-pro talk group during the media interaction today.
“At this hour, we are more focused on signing of a peace accord with the Pro-Talk ULFA group within this month or even possibly by January next year. After that, we will initiate talks with the ULFA-I seriously,” CM Sarma asserted.
Furthermore, the chief minister claimed that holding discussions with ULFA-I leader Paresh Barua is not an issue, but reaching an accord on significant issues is.
"I occasionally speak with Paresh Barua. There is no mechanism in place. I can even talk to him tomorrow if I want to. I have had ten to twelve conversations with him since becoming Chief Minister. It is not a problem to talk to him. But we each have our own set of compulsions. The fundamental issue here is the matching of opinions. The issue is not holding talks," remarked CM Sarma.