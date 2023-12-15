Assam CM Meets IB and NIA Chiefs Amid Rising Security Concerns in State

“Paresh Baruah should understand that such incidents would neither help nor benefit anyone, but will instead hinder Assam's growth. Two or three grenades will not make Assam a sovereign or independent. However, this will undoubtedly have an influence on the state. There is a new environment in the state of Assam, investments have begun to flow, and such grenade blasts would only stall progress. Who blows up their own motherland? If someone has a grudge against another person, let it go; it is a distinct issue. It makes no difference to us. But how would such activities affect Assam?” the chief minister added.