Assam CM Direct Officials to Resolve Land Dispute of Elderly Woman

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met and interacted with an elderly woman who was distressed over a land dispute.

He met her during his visit to Kokrajhar district.

After interacting and knowing her issue, CM Sarma directed the officials accompanying him to look into her problem and get it resolved quickly.

CM Sarma posted the video of interacting with the woman on Twitter with caption, “God’s grace to be able to serve! Advised DC and SP of Kokrajhar to address issues faced by the revered old lady.”

In the video, he was heard directing the police officers to ensure that the woman derive the benefits of ‘Orunodoi’ pension scheme.