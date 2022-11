In a shocking incident, a drunk man set fire to his own residence in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Sunday.

According to sources, the man under the influence of alcohol set his house on fire at Bhati Kekuri village in Dhakuakhana.

The fire destroyed properties worth lakhs instantly.

The man, identified as Hiranya Khanikar, ousts his wife, son and daughter and set the house on fire.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Hiranya and lodged a complaint against him.

Further investigation is underway.