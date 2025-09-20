Subscribe

Assam CM Orders CID Probe After Multiple FIRs in Zubeen Garg Death Case

This development comes amid widespread grief and public outrage following the sudden passing of the Assamese music icon, whose death has deeply impacted fans across the state and beyond.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
Chief Minister further stated that he has directed the Assam Police to transfer all the FIRs to the Crime Investigation Department (CID)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that multiple FIRs have been filed against Syamkanu Mahanta and Sidharth Sarma in connection with the untimely demise of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

The Chief Minister further stated that he has directed the Assam Police to transfer all the FIRs to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and register a consolidated case to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

This development comes amid widespread grief and public outrage following the sudden passing of the Assamese music icon, whose death has deeply impacted fans across the state and beyond.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Zubeen Garg