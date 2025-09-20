Assam CM Orders CID Probe After Multiple FIRs in Zubeen Garg Death Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that multiple FIRs have been filed against Syamkanu Mahanta and Sidharth Sarma in connection with the untimely demise of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

The Chief Minister further stated that he has directed the Assam Police to transfer all the FIRs to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and register a consolidated case to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

This development comes amid widespread grief and public outrage following the sudden passing of the Assamese music icon, whose death has deeply impacted fans across the state and beyond.

Multiple FIRs have been filed against Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and Shri Sidharth Sarma in connection with the unfortunate and untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2025

Also Read: SCERT Assam Criticised for Conducting Exams Amid Statewide Mourning for Zubeen Garg