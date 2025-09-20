SCERT Assam Criticised for Conducting Exams Amid Statewide Mourning for Zubeen Garg

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam, has come under heavy criticism for conducting examinations even as the state continues to mourn the demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

On Saturday, D.El.Ed. second-semester examinations were held across 27 districts at DIETs, Basic Training Centres, Normal Schools, and BIETs under SCERT. The move sparked outrage as the Education Minister had earlier cancelled all other semester examinations in view of the unprecedented situation.

The All Assam DIET Officers’ Association issued a strong condemnation, terming SCERT’s decision “insensitive to the emotions of the people of Assam.” The association argued that at a time when every household in the state is grieving, it was unreasonable to expect students to concentrate on studies or write examinations.

Drawing a sharp parallel with one of Zubeen Garg’s songs, the association accused the authorities of “blind governance and hypocritical leadership driven by greed.” It further expressed deep disappointment that such a decision was imposed despite the collective mourning.

The association directly held SCERT Director Nirada Devi responsible, stating that her failure to postpone the examination reflected a lack of respect for Assamese identity and emotion.

The statement was jointly signed by Association President Indrajit Gam and General Secretary Dr. Rituparna Mahanta, who reiterated their demand for accountability from SCERT.

