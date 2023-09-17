Assam CM Participates in Amrit Brikshya Andolan on Final Day

As the mega plantation drive enters the final day, Assam attempted to create a Guinness World Record on Sunday by planting one crore saplings.
People across the state participated in the mega plantation drive Amrit Brikshya Andolan that kick-started on September 9.
Participating in the mega drive, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, “Assam creates history! Today I joined the Amrit Brikshya Jan Andolan to plant 1 crore saplings, a citizen-led movement to build a tree economy, a clean environment and celebrate the birthday of a true champion of the Green Planet - Shri Narendra Modi ji.”
Today, the state is looking forward to break two previous world records by setting a new benchmark. The records are:
Largest photo album of people planting trees
Most trees planted by a team of 100 in an hour
The chief minister urged the forest department to try to preserve 80 percent of the saplings planted.
Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts made by the state government in building a green Assam.
In a letter addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi on Friday wrote, “It is heartening to learn about the launch of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan. The idea of planting one crore saplings across is admirable and laudable.”
“The picturesque state of Assam is blessed with rich biodiversity and diverse ecosystems, including a wide range of flora and fauna. The plantation of saplings on private and community owned lands will go a long way in enhancing green cover in the scenic state,” he added.
The letter further stated the initiatives like Amrit Brikshya Andolan will bolster the national mission for clean and green growth leading to several long-term spin-off benefits for environment protection and in improving the health of people.
The world records that were attempted under the Amrit Brikshya Andolan are the following:
Largest line/ spiral of saplings- 9th September.
Largest number of seedlings distributed in one day at one venue-10th September.
Most trees planted by a team in 24 hours- 14th September
Most trees planted in one hour- 15th September.
Largest planted tree mosaic- 16th September
Most trees planted by a team of 100 in an hour- 17th September.
Largest photo album of people planting trees - 17th September.
Most place taken to plant trees and to protect them- on going.
Largest nature conservation lesson in on line mode- 11th September