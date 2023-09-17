Assam CM Participates in Amrit Brikshya Andolan on Final Day

People across the state participated in the mega plantation drive Amrit Brikshya Andolan that kick-started on September 9.

Participating in the mega drive, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, “Assam creates history! Today I joined the Amrit Brikshya Jan Andolan to plant 1 crore saplings, a citizen-led movement to build a tree economy, a clean environment and celebrate the birthday of a true champion of the Green Planet - Shri Narendra Modi ji.”