PM Modi Lauds 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan' Initiative in Assam

As the Assam Government is attempting to create nine world records with the mega plantation drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts made by the state government in building a green Assam, reports emerged on Saturday.
In a letter addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi on Friday wrote, “It is heartening to learn about the launch of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan. The idea of planting one crore saplings across is admirable and laudable.”
“The picturesque state of Assam is blessed with rich biodiversity and diverse ecosystems, including a wide range of flora and fauna. The plantation of saplings on private and community owned lands will go a long way in enhancing green cover in the scenic state,” he added.
The letter further stated the initiatives like Amrit Brikshya Andolan will bolster the national mission for clean and green growth leading to several long-term spin-off benefits for environment protection and in improving the health of people.
It may be mentioned that Assam is on the verge of making nine world records of which four new world records will be created while breaking five existing world records.
The new records will include:
Largest line/spiral of sapling to be made on September 9 at Veterinary Ground in Guwahati
Most pledges taken to plant trees and protect them. So far, 47,34,465 people have registered themselves in the Amritv Brikshya Andolan.
Largest nature conservation lesson in online mode on September 11
Most trees planted by a team in 24 hours on September 14 in Udalguri.
Meanwhile, the existing records that are on the verge to be broken by the state government are:
Largest number of seedlings distributed in one day at one venue on September 10 at Veterinary Ground in Guwahati. This will break the record of Uttar Pradesh which distributed 76,824 seedlings.
Most trees planted in one hour on September 15 in Dibrugarh. This will break the record of Turkey where 3,03,150 saplings were planted in one hour.
Largest planted tree mosaic on September 16 in Digboi breaking the record of Turkey having 21825.74 square meters.
Largest photo album of people planting trees on September 17 breaking the record of Turkey. The registered individuals will upload photographs of them planting trees on the portal.
Most trees planted by a team of 100 in an hour on September 17 in Sivasagar. This will break the record of Bhutan that planted 49,672 saplings.