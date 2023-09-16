PM Modi Lauds 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan' Initiative in Assam

Meanwhile, the existing records that are on the verge to be broken by the state government are:

Largest number of seedlings distributed in one day at one venue on September 10 at Veterinary Ground in Guwahati. This will break the record of Uttar Pradesh which distributed 76,824 seedlings.

Most trees planted in one hour on September 15 in Dibrugarh. This will break the record of Turkey where 3,03,150 saplings were planted in one hour.

Largest planted tree mosaic on September 16 in Digboi breaking the record of Turkey having 21825.74 square meters.

Largest photo album of people planting trees on September 17 breaking the record of Turkey. The registered individuals will upload photographs of them planting trees on the portal.