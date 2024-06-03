Assam CM Participates In Cycling Rally on World Bicycle Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in a cycle rally on Monday to mark World Bicycle Day. A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister as he pedaled through the streets. During his ride, he was warmly greeted by people showering him with flowers.

CM Sarma shared a video of himself cycling on X, spreading a message "Cycling for a cleaner future!" in honor of World Bicycle Day.