Assam CM Participates In Cycling Rally on World Bicycle Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in a cycle rally on Monday to mark World Bicycle Day. A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister as he pedaled through the streets. During his ride, he was warmly greeted by people showering him with flowers.
CM Sarma shared a video of himself cycling on X, spreading a message "Cycling for a cleaner future!" in honor of World Bicycle Day.
The Samajwadi Party, known for its bicycle symbol, also celebrated the occasion. Through its official Twitter handle, the party conveyed their best wishes, stating, "The bicycle will keep moving, It will continue moving forward. Heartiest greetings on 'World Bicycle Day".
Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture of himself cycling along with a poem by Uday Pratap Singh to extend his greetings on the day.
World Bicycle Day, celebrated annually on June 3, highlights the numerous benefits of cycling for individuals and communities worldwide. This day recognizes the bicycle as a simple, affordable, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation that promotes health, reduces pollution, and fosters a sense of community. From leisurely rides through scenic landscapes to daily commutes in bustling cities, bicycles play a crucial role in encouraging physical activity, reducing carbon emissions, and creating more sustainable urban environments.
On World Bicycle Day, people around the globe come together to celebrate the humble bicycle and its significant impact on our lives and the planet. The United Nations General Assembly established World Bicycle Day on April 12, 2018, to honor the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for over two centuries.
In 2022, the Department of Youth Affairs launched nationwide programs on June 3 from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi, where Union Minister Anurag Thakur and 750 young cyclists pedaled 7.5 km to celebrate World Bicycle Day.