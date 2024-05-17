Assam CM Should Focus On His State: Naveen Patnaik After Himanta's Campaign

In an interview with ANI, Patnaik specifically targeted Himanta Biswa Sarma, pointing out that Assam's per capita debt is double that of Odisha. He suggested that Sarma should focus on addressing critical issues in his own state. "Several BJP Chief Ministers and cabinet ministers have been coming to Odisha and saying that they will make Odisha no. 1 state in India and they also are saying the same to several other states, that they will make the state no. 1...This makes the people of Odisha laugh," said Patnaik. He added, "What's interesting is Assam CM who came here and promised to make Odisha no.1, the per capita debt of Assam is twice as much as Odisha so he should probably be concentrating on his own state which needs some very important work."