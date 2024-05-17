Assam CM Should Focus On His State: Naveen Patnaik After Himanta's Campaign

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday criticized BJP leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, over their claims of making Odisha the number one state in the country. Patnaik remarked that such promises make "people of Odisha laugh" as similar claims have been made in other states as well.
In an interview with ANI, Patnaik specifically targeted Himanta Biswa Sarma, pointing out that Assam's per capita debt is double that of Odisha. He suggested that Sarma should focus on addressing critical issues in his own state. "Several BJP Chief Ministers and cabinet ministers have been coming to Odisha and saying that they will make Odisha no. 1 state in India and they also are saying the same to several other states, that they will make the state no. 1...This makes the people of Odisha laugh," said Patnaik. He added, "What's interesting is Assam CM who came here and promised to make Odisha no.1, the per capita debt of Assam is twice as much as Odisha so he should probably be concentrating on his own state which needs some very important work."
Earlier, BJD leader VK Pandian also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that their declarations about forming the government in Odisha were a result of their loss of confidence following defeats in all Zila Parishad districts in the state. Pandian, who is also the Chairman of the 5T initiative of the Odisha government, stated, "They declared 120 seats in 2014 (Assembly elections), 90 seats in 2019 elections, and now they are not giving any numbers, they are just saying that they are forming government so that is the trajectory they follow."
Odisha is currently undergoing assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls simultaneously, held in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJD secured 112 out of 146 seats, while the BJP won 23 seats and the Congress garnered nine seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJD won 12 seats, the BJP eight, and the Congress just one seat.