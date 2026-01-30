Assam CM Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, remembering the Father of the Nation for his ideals of truth, non-violence and self-reliant villages.

Advertisment

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said Gandhi’s thoughts continue to inspire India’s journey towards progress.

“Remembering Pujya Bapu on his punyatithi today. His life and ideals continue to guide us in our quest of a Viksit Bharat. Following his ideals of Gram Swaraj and Non-Violence, Assam has taken a host of measures to ensure Assam’s peaceful rise, fueled by our rural areas,” CM Sarma wrote.

Remembering Pujya Bapu on his punyatithi today.



His life and ideals continue to guide us in our quest of a Viksit Bharat.



Following his ideals of Gram Swaraj and Non-Violence, Assam has taken a host of measures to ensure Assam's peaceful rise fueled by our rural areas. pic.twitter.com/CtLwyTCBRH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 30, 2026

India observes January 30 every year as Martyrs’ Day to mark the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 and to honour his immense contribution to the freedom struggle and nation-building.

To mark the occasion, an official ceremony is being held at Rajghat in New Delhi, where several dignitaries are expected to pay floral tributes at Gandhi’s memorial.

Ahead of the event, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, announcing temporary traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of central Delhi during the morning hours to ensure smooth conduct of the programme. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel in advance, use public transport where possible and follow traffic instructions issued by the authorities.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, an event that left a lasting impact on the nation and led to the observance of Martyrs’ Day every year in his memory.

Also Read: "Mahatma Gandhi, His Legacy Under Attack": Congress Leader Ahead of Mhow Rally