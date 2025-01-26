"Mahatma Gandhi, His Legacy Under Attack": Congress Leader Ahead of Mhow Rally

General Secretary (Communications) of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Jairam Ramesh, in a powerful statement highlighted the growing challenges faced by the country’s democratic and pluralistic traditions, alleging that Mahatma Gandhi and his legacy are under attack by an ideology that has long opposed him.

Advertisment

In a post on platform 'X', Jairam Ramesh wrote, He pointed out, "Today, BJP MPs are not sure whether to choose Gandhi over Godse or not. Godse is being openly glorified."

The remarks came ahead of the second "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" rally, that will be organized by the Congress in Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

In his post, Ramesh went on to criticize the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating, "The Union Home Minister, meanwhile, mocks Dr. Ambedkar in Parliament. This only mirrors the RSS's attitude to the Constitution of India - which it rejects because it believes that the Constitution is not derived from the ideals of Manu."

Further condemning the actions of the current government, Ramesh stated, "Finally, the Prime Minister flouts the values on which the Constitution's Preamble is anchored, subverts Constitutional institutions, and damages Constitutional processes and practices."

The Congress had already held the first rally in Belagavi on January 21, 2025, and the movement will continue after tomorrow’s gathering in Mhow, he added.