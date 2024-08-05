Assam CM Pays Tribute to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi on His 74th Death Anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid rich tributes to Assam's first Chief Minister, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, on his 74th punyatithi (death anniversary) today. In his remarks, Sarma recalled the significant contributions of Bordoloi, a Bharat Ratna awardee, in leading Assam during its formative years and playing a crucial role in its growth.
To honor Bordoloi's legacy and his philosophy of good governance, the Assam Government marked the occasion of Lok Kalyan Diwas by recognizing and awarding outstanding public employees for their exemplary service. Extending his best wishes to all the awardees, CM Sarma emphasized the importance of upholding the values and principles that Bordoloi stood for.
About Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi
Gopinath Bordoloi, popularly known as Lokpriya, was Assam's first Chief Minister and a pivotal figure in the state's history. Born on June 6, 1890, in Raha, Assam, Bordoloi was instrumental in ensuring Assam's inclusion in the Indian Union during the critical period following India's independence.
He was a staunch advocate for the rights of the Assamese people and played a key role in resisting the inclusion of Assam in East Pakistan during the partition. His efforts in maintaining communal harmony and promoting educational and economic development in Assam earned him the nation's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 1999. Bordoloi's legacy as a leader who championed the cause of Assam and its people continues to inspire generations.