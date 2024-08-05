Assam CM Pays Tribute to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi on His 74th Death Anniversary

He was a staunch advocate for the rights of the Assamese people and played a key role in resisting the inclusion of Assam in East Pakistan during the partition. His efforts in maintaining communal harmony and promoting educational and economic development in Assam earned him the nation's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 1999. Bordoloi's legacy as a leader who championed the cause of Assam and its people continues to inspire generations.