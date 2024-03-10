Assam CM Performs Bhumi Pujan of 50 MW Solar Power Project in Sonitpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the 50 MW solar project which is being developed in Sonitpur district.
The solar project is being developed by the SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN in Sitalmari village under Dhekiajuli Revenue Sector in Sonitpur.
It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 291 crores. The project will generate 101 million units of green energy in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over 25 years will be about 2,319 million units. The energy generated will be supplied to Assam Power Development Corporation Limited at Rs. 3.92 per unit.
Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal; MP, Tezpur, Pallab Lochan Das; MLA, Barchalla, Ganesh Kumar Limbu; Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, Shri Ajay Tewari; Director (Finance), SJVN, Shri Akhileshwar Singh; CEO, SGEL, Shri Ajay Singh; and MD, APDCL, Shri Rakesh Kumar were present for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.
Chairperson & Managing Director, SJVN, Smt. Geeta Kapur informed that SJVN has set its footprint in Assam and that SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), the renewable arm of SJVN, is developing three solar projects of capacity 200 MW, 70 MW and 50 MW, thus amounting to a total power capacity in the state of 320 MW. Among these, the foundation stone for the 70 MW Solar Project in Dhubri was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 4, 2024.
SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna- Category-I and Schedule - ’A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, commenced its journey on May 24, 1988 as a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.
A listed entity, SJVN has commissioned thirteen projects totalling 2377 MW of installed capacity and 123 km of Transmission Lines. SJVN has diversified into almost all forms of energy i.e. Hydro, Thermal, Wind, Solar, Power trading and Transmission.
Looking ahead, SJVN aims to grow by setting ambitious targets to achieve the Shared Vision of 25,000 MW installed capacity by the year 2030 and 50,000 MW installed capacity by the year 2040. This Shared Vision has been formulated in line with the commitment of the Government of India of having 50% of its power capacity from non-fossil-fuel-based energy sources by the year 2030.