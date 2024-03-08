Union Minister Rameswar Teli Inaugurates 20 Bedded ESIC Hospital in Tinsukia

ESIS Hospital Tinsukia, Assam was established in 1982 as a 20 bedded hospital under State Government run ESI Scheme in a plot area of 12 bighas. Recently, ESIC took over the operations of this state-run ESI Hospital and planned to further upgrade it to a 100 bedded ESIC Hospital. This hospital, to be built with the project cost of Rs. 136 Crore will cater to the medical needs of more than 3 lakh ESI beneficiaries of its catchment areas including Dibrugarh, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Sibasagar and Golaghat. The hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art modern medical facilities.