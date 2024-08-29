Assam CM Pledges to Eradicate Child Marriage by 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to eliminate child marriage in the state by 2026.
Speaking in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Sarma asserted, “I assure everyone that by 2026, there will not be a single child marriage in Assam. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), we have stringent provisions to address this social evil and will take firm action against offenders.”
He emphasized that while child marriages may occur in other states, Assam will be free from such practices. Sarma highlighted that seven individuals are currently serving 14-year prison terms under the POCSO Act.
He detailed that the BNS provisions are robust, stating that evidence of child marriage does not need to be proven if the victim is a minor and sexual intercourse occurs.
"Such cases are considered equivalent to rape. If a minor girl gives birth, it confirms sexual intercourse. Additionally, marriage to a minor (under 18 years) by mistake incurs a prison sentence of two and a half years, and any sexual activity with a minor is classified as rape," the Chief Minister added implying lengthy sentences in such cases.