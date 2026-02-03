Assam CM Praises PM Modi, Calls India–US Trade Deal a Big Boost for ‘Made in India’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, saying the India–US trade deal is a major step forward for the country.

Advertisment

Welcoming the agreement, CM Sarma said the deal will help Made in India products reach more global markets, as tariffs on Indian goods in the US have been reduced to 18 per cent. Calling it a “significant milestone”, he said the move would open up new opportunities for young people, farmers and small businesses.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “On behalf of the people of Assam, we wholeheartedly applaud Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his credible and globally respected statesmanship, which has elevated India’s influence on the world stage. Today marks a significant milestone as Made in India products gain access to an even larger global marketplace, opening new opportunities for our youth, farmers, and MSMEs. This agreement will be a force multiplier in creating new avenues of collaboration between people of both of our countries. Under the leadership of President @realDonaldTrump and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the world’s oldest and largest democracies are now working even closer to achieve global peace and prosperity.”

On behalf of the people of Assam, we wholeheartedly applaud Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his credible and globally respected statesmanship, which has elevated India’s influence on the world stage.



Today marks a significant milestone as Made in India products… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2026

CM Sarma also said that under the leadership of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the world’s largest and oldest democracies are working more closely for global peace and prosperity.

Earlier, PM Modi said he had a warm conversation with President Trump and expressed happiness over the tariff cut for Indian products. Thanking Trump on behalf of the people of India, the Prime Minister said the move would benefit Indian businesses and workers.

PM Modi added that when two large democracies work together, it creates new opportunities and helps people on both sides. He also said he looks forward to strengthening ties with the US further in the coming days.

Also Read: India-US Trade Deal: Congress Seeks Clarity on Russian Oil, Tariffs, Farm Sector