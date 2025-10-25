“People Must Report Suspicious Doctors,” Assam CM After 16 Arrested in Silchar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday openly acknowledged the presence of a significant number of fake doctors and unregistered laboratories operating in the state. He said the government has already launched strict actions against such individuals, resulting in the arrest of several fake practitioners.

“In Silchar alone, police have arrested 15-16 fake doctors. Operations against these illegal medical practitioners are ongoing,” the Chief Minister stated while speaking to reporters during the foundation-laying ceremony of a super-speciality hospital in Silchar.

Speaking to the public, CM Sarma said, “People should remain cautious and report any doubts regarding the credentials of medical practitioners to the district administration. Police and district authorities are actively working to identify and take action against fake doctors.”

The Chief Minister noted that some medical establishments attempt to conceal the presence of unqualified personnel. “In certain nursing homes, when police detect fake doctors, the owners often claim that the person is merely assisting and not practising as a doctor. However, we are aware of such loopholes and are taking strict action,” he said.

CM Sarma also acknowledged the support of genuine medical professionals in helping authorities detect counterfeit practitioners. He urged citizens to assist the government by reporting suspicious individuals and helping ensure public safety.

The CM also commented on recent arrests in Silchar, including the case of Dr. J.P. Das, who allegedly operated the Mousumi Hospital and the National Institute of Medical Sciences. According to authorities, Das had obtained a fake MBBS degree from Bangladesh and had been providing medical services in Silchar for a long time. He was also reportedly issuing counterfeit MBBS degrees in exchange for large sums of money.

In addition, CM Sarma addressed concerns regarding some laboratories across the state, which have reportedly been issuing inaccurate test reports. The Chief Minister emphasised that such malpractices will be dealt with firmly.

Also Read: Silchar Police Nab Mastermind Behind Two-Decade Fake Medical Degree Scam