Assam CM Provides Financial Assistance for Treatment of Renowned Flutist Dipak Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended financial support for the treatment of Dipak Sarma, a celebrated flutist and a treasured cultural figure of the state.

The Chief Minister’s office released a cheque of ₹5,00,001 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Assam in favour of Dipak Sarma to assist with his ongoing medical care. The cheque, issued by the State Bank of India, Assam Secretariat Branch, reflects the state government’s commitment to supporting its artists in times of need.

In a statement, CM Sarma said, “Dipak Sarma is a valuable asset to Assam. Our prayers are with him, and we hope for his speedy recovery. We urge everyone to join us in wishing him good health and strength during this time.”

Earlier, on January 18, 2023, Dipak Sarma had publicly sought financial support through a Facebook post, explaining his need for an expensive liver repair operation. In his post, he wrote that he was slowly recovering in Hyderabad but required monetary help to continue treatment, and shared his Google Pay and SBI account details for contributions. He expressed hope of returning to music, saying, “I am sure that I can again take my flute in my hand. With your kind monetary support, I hope to play my flute again.”

Dipak Sarma, widely admired for his mastery of the flute, has been undergoing medical treatment, and the Chief Minister’s gesture aims to ease the financial burden of his care.

