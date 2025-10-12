How Did Assam Lose Its Beloved Singer? Asom Sahitya Sabha Aims to Find Out

In a major development, the Asom Sahitya Sabha has announced that it will conduct an independent probe into the circumstances leading to the death of Assam’s beloved singer, Zubeen Garg.

Announcing the decision, Asom Sahitya Sabha president Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami said that a delegation from the Sabha will soon travel to Singapore to gather detailed information and understand the situation surrounding the tragic incident.

Dr. Goswami stated that the move aims to uncover facts and ensure transparency, as the people of Assam continue to seek clarity and justice over the shocking death of the cultural icon.

He added that the Asom Sahitya Sabha, being the state’s premier literary and cultural institution, has a moral responsibility to stand by the sentiments of the people and to seek the truth behind the incident that has shaken the entire state.

The announcement has drawn widespread public attention, with many welcoming the Sabha’s initiative to engage directly in understanding the “unforeseen circumstances” that led to the loss of one of Assam’s most celebrated artists.

Zubeen Garg, whose music and voice defined generations, remains an enduring symbol of Assamese identity and emotion. The Asom Sahitya Sabha’s decision to send its own fact-finding team signals the depth of cultural and emotional impact his death has left across Assam.

