Assam CM Raises Concern on Illegal Infiltration Amid Unrest in Bangladesh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concern about illegal infiltration from the Bangladeshi border, noting that the unrest could drive some people into India.
CM Sarma's remarks comes amid ongoing political turmoil in the neighbouring country. The Assam Chief Minister also warned about the possibility of Bangladesh becoming a safe ground for terrorist activities in the future.
While speaking to media persons on Wednesday, CM Sarma said, "The incident that happened in Bangladesh is concerning, there are two angles. One is that if such unrest continues in Bangladesh, then some people will be forced to come to India so we have to secure our borders."
"During the time of Sheikh Hasina, all terrorist groups of north-east were removed from Bangladesh. For us, it will be a matter of concern, once again Bangladesh must not become a safe haven for such terrorists. I hope the Indian govt will stay in constant touch with whichever govt is formed there," he added.