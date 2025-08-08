Assam CM Rebukes Hiren Gohain Over Remarks on Identity Politics, Sparks Heated Exchange

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing attack on renowned intellectual and scholar Dr. Hiren Gohain, following the latter’s trenchant criticism of rising communal tensions and identity politics in the state. The verbal exchange marks an intensifying ideological rift over the future of Assam's indigenous identity and its treatment of minority communities.

Responding to Gohain’s recent statements, the Chief Minister on Thursday dismissed the scholar's observations as "deeply misguided" and took a personal swipe, saying, “Age has perhaps weighed heavily upon him.”

Sarma’s remarks came in reaction to Gohain's pointed critique of what he described as the "reckless misuse" of the khilonjiya (indigenous) label in Assam’s political discourse, warning that it was fuelling communal polarisation and state-sanctioned vigilantism.

Gohain Sounds the Alarm

Earlier, at a press conference held in Guwahati today, Dr. Hiren Gohain expressed grave concern over the rising climate of fear and violence in the name of indigenous rights. He decried the increasing mob attacks and social ostracism directed primarily at the Muslim minority, often under the banner of curbing illegal immigration.

“People are being beaten, threatened, and driven out. This is not the spirit of khilonjiya identity. Such acts betray a profound misunderstanding of what the word actually means,” Gohain said. He stressed that the issue of protecting indigenous culture must not become a tool for spreading hate.

Citing a lack of education, poor governance, and inadequate healthcare in regions like Char-Chapori—home to a large section of the state’s Muslim population—Gohain argued that the roots of alienation lie in systemic neglect, not religious identity.

Sharp Critique of the State and Sangh Parivar

Gohain’s remarks included a direct condemnation of the political narrative propagated by the ruling BJP and its ideological affiliate, the RSS.

“The RSS has harboured weapons and plotted systematically against Muslims for years. What we are witnessing now is part of that deeper strategy,” he alleged, calling out the political class for using the "foreigner" issue as a divisive tool rather than a genuine governance concern.

He questioned the effectiveness of the foreigner detection campaigns, noting, “Those branded as foreigners are rarely ever deported. They are only demonized for local consumption.”

In a veiled jibe at the Chief Minister, Gohain said, “The so-called ‘wise’ CM says he’s patronising this witch-hunt. A section of people, unaware of the larger design, have been drawn into it blindly.”

CM Hits Back

Chief Minister Sarma, known for his sharp rhetoric, reacted strongly to Gohain’s comments. “When someone labels Marwaris and Biharis as outsiders and Miya people as friends, it reflects a deeply misplaced perspective. No Assamese will ever accept such rhetoric,” he said.

While Sarma did not directly address Gohain’s broader warnings about communal polarisation, his remarks sought to paint the scholar’s position as out of touch with public sentiment and state priorities.

“Khilonjiya Identity Being Politicised”

Gohain, meanwhile, reiterated that identity politics is fragmenting Assamese society. “There is no single, homogenous Assamese identity. The state is not a monolith. Today, the Assamese society is fragmenting like a swarm of locusts,” he said, adding that those who most vocally champion khilonjiya causes often lack genuine roots in that identity.

Criticising the silence of civil society and organisations like AASU, he questioned their inaction on issues such as the diminishing use of the Assamese language in education and the growing economic influence of outsider capital.

“We’re already handing over our land and markets to outsider capitalists like Ramdev. Once, tribals were the targets. Today, it’s Muslims. Tomorrow, it will be small traders and the working class,” he warned.

On Evictions and NRC

Gohain also took aim at the state’s eviction drives, noting that even indigenous families have been affected. He accused the government of doublespeak: “If the government is truly committed to protecting khilonjiya people, why is it preparing to grant citizenship to 12 lakh people identified through the NRC process?”

He also called into question the legitimacy of leading voices who claim to represent indigenous interests, naming figures like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Atul Bora, and Samujjal Bhattacharya. “This is mere performance,” he said.

A Cultural Crisis

In one of his most passionate appeals, Gohain addressed the erosion of Assamese language, values, and labour ethic.

“What does being khilonjiya really mean? Is it only about ancestral villages and romanticised rural life? That life is vanishing. Our youth no longer want to labour. We are losing our language, our dignity, and our self-reliance,” he said.

He cautioned against false nationalism being peddled in the name of cultural pride. “The loudest voices today—those who chant the names of Lachit Borphukan—are the least capable of safeguarding Assamese heritage. They’re all bluster, no vision.”

Final Plea

Invoking historical tragedies like the Nellie massacre and quoting cultural icons such as Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Gohain concluded with an emotional appeal.

“I fold my hands and urge you—don’t set this land on fire. That fire will burn us all. Don’t fall into the traps of enemies who exploit your fears for their vote-bank politics. Please, hold back.”

What’s at Stake

As Assam continues to wrestle with questions of identity, citizenship, and community rights, the ideological divide between leaders like Sarma and thinkers like Gohain is only widening. While one side pushes for a strict cultural nationalism, the other warns of its potential to unravel the social fabric.

The debate may be intellectual on the surface, but on the ground, it touches the lives of millions—particularly those in Assam’s margins.

Whether Assam can navigate these turbulent waters without succumbing to fear and division remains an open question.

