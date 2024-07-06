Assam CM Relief Fund Theft Attempt: Shocking Web Of Crimes Surface

An interconnected and well-established network of criminal activities have surfaced as authorities dig deep into the arrest of a Bihar man from Kolkata for trying to steam from Assam Chief Minister's relief fund by forging Himanta Biswa Sarma's signature.
This comes after the Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell caught Rakesh Singh from Kolkata in June after an attempt was made to take out money from the CM's relief fund which alerted the officials. Accordingly, a probe was launched and the officials tracked his location to Kolkata.
Initially, there were suspicions of a larger nexus at play prompting the sleuths to carry on with the investigation into the matter.
As per recent reports, the accused Singh has created an empire of black income coming from illegal sources. He is involved in creating bank accounts using either fake details or the particulars stolen from unsuspecting poor people.
After opening bank accounts, he would lend them out to other fraudsters and cyber criminals to use for their black income, informed officials. Singh has lent out over hundreds of such accounts created using fake credentials.
The accused also dealt with influential individuals, lending them bank accounts to store their income coming from illicit sources. He had reportedly set up a huge office in Kolkata from which he operated his network.
The CM Vigilance Cell has taken his custody to further question him and unearth more details.