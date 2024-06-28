Bihar Man Forges Assam CM's Sign To Steal From Relief Fund; Caught

A Bihar man was caught by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell on Friday in Kolkata for allegedly trying to access the Assam CM's relief fund using forged signatures.
The sleuths suspect the involvement of a large nexus behind the plot to steal from the Assam CM's relief fund. According to them, the accused forged the signature of Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Thereafter, an attempt was made to take out money from the CM's relief fund which alerted the officials. Accordingly, a probe was launched and the officials tracked his location to Kolkata.
A team then set out and nabbed the accused from Kolkata who will be brought back to Assam tomorrow, as per reports.
Meanwhile, the investigation into the matter has been kept ongoing as there are suspicions of a major nexus at play. Further details are awaited.